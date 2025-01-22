What’s next after XAT 2025 results? A step-by-step guide

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a crucial milestone for MBA aspirants. XAT 2025 was successfully conducted on January 5, and the results were announced on January 17, 2025, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Clearing this exam is just the beginning; candidates must excel in the subsequent stages, including the Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT), to secure admission to top B-schools.



After XAT 2025: What lies ahead?

XAT, conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, is a national-level entrance exam accepted by over 250 institutes for MBA/PGDM (Masters of Business Administration/Post Graduate Diploma in Management) admissions. Qualified candidates must now apply to their desired institutes and prepare for GD, PI, and WAT, which are essential steps in the selection process.



Strategy after XAT 2025 results

With results declared, strategising for the next stage is vital. Start by analysing your scores and comparing them to the expected cut-offs of target institutes. If your score doesn’t meet the cut-off, consider colleges with lower requirements or reattempt the exam next year.

- Self-Assessment: Analyse your scorecard to determine your chances of selection.

- Targeted approach: Look for institutes aligning with your professional goals and submit applications before deadlines.

- Personalised preparation: Align your profile with the admission criteria of your target colleges. Practice mock GDs, PIs, and WATs to refine your skills.



Preparing for GD

Group Discussions assess communication, teamwork, leadership, and critical thinking.

- Stay updated with current affairs by reading newspapers and magazines.

- Focus on trending topics like AI, economic trends, and climate change.

- Participate in mock discussions and improve analytical skills.

- Enhance listening skills, avoid interruptions, and support arguments with data.



Preparing for PI

The Personal Interview is your chance to showcase your suitability for an MBA.

- Build a compelling narrative around your academic and professional achievements.

- Research your target institute and align your aspirations with their values.

- Prepare for common questions like “Tell me about yourself,” and “Why XLRI?”

- Practice mock interviews to strengthen your responses to technical and behavioural questions.



Preparing for WAT

The Written Ability Test evaluates your ability to present structured arguments concisely.

- Read opinion pieces to understand diverse writing styles.

- Refine grammar and vocabulary to improve your writing.

- Practice timed essays on varied topics to simulate exam conditions.

- Stay focused on the topic and support arguments with data or examples.

- Proofread essays for grammatical errors and maintain a formal tone.



By following these strategies, you can confidently navigate the post-XAT selection process and secure admission to your dream MBA programme.