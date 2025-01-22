TN: 2,211 government schools to mark 100 years of their contribution to education

It is no small feat for a government school to stand the test of time, providing education to the community for over 100 years. To honour such schools that have served generations, Tamil Nadu School Education Department, with the support of alumni, will hold celebrations in 2,211 government schools from January 22 to February 2.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will inaugurate the first event at Panchayat Middle School in Thirukkuvalai, the alma mater of former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the school education department, the schools that had achieved this milestone include 1,406 primary schools, 591 middle schools, 79 high schools, and 135 higher secondary schools.

Among these, Madurai leads with 173 schools, followed by Cuddalore (158), Kanniyakumari (122), Dindigul (119), Tiruchy (109) and Thanjavur (102). The list does not include all the government-aided schools that are functioning for more than 100 years.

"If a school has been in a locality for over 100 years, it becomes a part of the community’s identity. The alumni, with our support, will organise these events. These celebrations aim to strengthen the connection between alumni, local communities and schools. It will also remind everyone of the school's legacy motivating the staff to perform better," a source in the school education department said. Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai, which has surpassed 240 years, is said to be the oldest school in the state.

One government school per district has been selected to launch the celebrations. Schools have been asked to align these celebrations with their annual day events, involving parents and alumni. A coordination committee will be formed, headed by the respective headmasters, with teachers, parents, school management committee members and former students as members. The events will highlight key milestones of the schools, awards won by alumni and other important initiatives.

Donations received during the celebrations must be properly recorded on the Namma School Namma Ooru Palli platform, said a circular from the department, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The school education department had previously made efforts to connect alumni with government schools through an alumni forum, which has received over five lakh registrations. The department also plans to engage alumni in various activities, such as conducting career guidance sessions, among others. These initiatives are currently being piloted in different schools across the state.