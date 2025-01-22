Telangana gov't provides Rs 1.40 lakh aid to hearing-impaired student

The Government of Telangana has provided financial assistance of Rs 1.40 lakh under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to a deaf student to aid her in pursuing her higher education, which was halted due to financial constraints.

This was made possible thanks to the efforts of Rajanna-Sircilla District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, who facilitated the process of securing the fund, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Domakonda Lahari, a resident of Garjanapalli village in Veernapally mandal, studied in a school for the deaf in Karimnagar district up to Class X.

Later, due to financial problems, she could not take up higher education and stayed at home. This came to the attention of the collector, who collected the details of the student and sent them to the state government, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Subsequently, the state government provided the aid, which was handed over to Lahari by the collector on Tuesday, January 21. The official wished her and expressed his hope that she would achieve her desired goal of pursuing higher education.

Lahari's parents thanked the state government and the collector as well.