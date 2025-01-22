RPF Constable Recruitment 2024-2025: Application status released; check details here

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has announced the Application Status for the RPF Constable Recruitment 2024-2025 on its official website, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Candidates who successfully applied for the 4,208 constable vacancies under Advertisement No RPF 02/2024 can view their application status by visiting the official website — http://rrbapply.gov.in. To access the application status, candidates must provide their login credentials.



Applications marked as “Accepted” will allow candidates to appear for the written examination. The hall ticket for the written exam will be released soon, and the exam is expected to be conducted across the country in February 2025.



Credentials needed to check RPF Constable application status:

- Registration number

- Date of birth

- Captcha code



Steps to check RPF constable application status 2024-2025:

1. Visit the official website http://rrbapply.gov.in.

2. Login using your registration number and password or date of birth.

3. Access your account and navigate to the "Application Status" section.

4. View the status to check if your application is “Accepted” or “Rejected.”



Selection Process for RPF Constable Recruitment:

1. Computer-Based Test (CBT): Candidates will first undergo a written exam. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the next stage.

2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Physical criteria will be assessed as per the official notification.

3. Document verification: Candidates must present all required documents for verification.

4. Medical examination: Final fitness assessments will be conducted as specified in the notification.



Stay tuned to the official website for updates regarding the exam date and hall ticket release.