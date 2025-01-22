Pandharpur shocker: Class X graduate ran fake clinic, treated hundreds without a medical degree

A startling case has come to light from Pandharpur in Solapur district, Maharashtra, where a Class X graduate, Dattatraya Sadashiv Pawar, was found running a clinic for three years without any medical qualification. This was stated in a report by News18. The accused had been treating serious conditions like diabetes and bone disorders, putting numerous lives at risk.



Pawar shockingly admitted to undergoing merely four days of training in Satara, which he claimed qualified him to operate the clinic. Charging Rs 500 per patient, he allegedly attended to 70-80 patients daily. Residents, growing suspicious of his activities, alerted the health department, prompting a raid.



During the raid, authorities confirmed that Pawar lacked both a medical licence and a valid certification. The operation was carried out by the health department with the assistance of the police and municipal corporation officials.



For years, the accused treated patients not only in Pandharpur but also in Shegaon, attracting large crowds every day. The unqualified practice exposed hundreds to severe health risks.



The police have since closed down the clinic and taken the accused into custody. A detailed investigation is underway to identify other possible fraudulent activities. This case highlights the pressing need for stricter enforcement of medical regulations to prevent such alarming breaches in healthcare safety.