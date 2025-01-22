NCERT Director guarantees board exams as per schedule

On Tuesday, January 21, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Director Dinesh Saklani reaffirmed that the new National Education Policy (NEP) guarantees that Board exams for students in Classes X and XII would take place exactly as scheduled, with no modifications.



Adding more, Saklani said that these examinations will remain unchanged, putting to rest any confusion regarding their future. According to Odisha TV, he stated, "There is no need for any confusion regarding the Board exams, as it is explicitly stated in the policy," stated Jagran Josh.



Another chance

Exams for Classes V and VIII students are intended to help them prep for the move to secondary school. Saklani further added that children who do poorly in these tests will be given another chance, demonstrating a flexible attitude to assist pupils in getting better and preparing for more difficult academic stages.



Saklani also went into detail about the NEP's 5+3+3+4 educational framework, which has two secondary education phases: Classes IX and X in the first phase and Classes XII in the second, stated Jagran Josh.

National workshop

At a three-day national workshop on the implementation of NEP 2020 in Odisha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave a presentation that focused on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which aims to transform the nation's educational system.