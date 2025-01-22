Karnataka: State-level Quiz Competition for Class VIII, IX, SSLC students on Jan 23

Sri Adichunchanagiri Educational Institution in association with the School Education Department of Karnataka is organising a state-level quiz competition for high school students at Adichunchanagiri Independent PU College on January 23, said S V Gururaj, Principal of the college.

Gururaj told reporters in Shivamogga on Tuesday, January 21, that to mark the 75th year of Republic Day celebrations, the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, and National Youth Day, the Sri Adichunchanagiri PU College at Sharavathi Nagar has organised the state-level quiz competition to bring out the talent of the students, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The competition will be held for Classes VIII, IX and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students.

The competition will focus on bringing questions related to art, literature, culture, administration, history, science-technology, current affairs and the Constitution, he added.

The interested students can register either by scanning the QR code or can even register directly on the spot on January 23 from 9 am to 10 am, he added.

He said that the winners would be given trophies, the first prize would be Rs 30,000, the second prize would be Rs 20,000, and the third prize would be Rs 10,000, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Those who secure fourth, fifth and six prizes will be given Rs 5,000. All participants will be given participation certificates.

All students need to carry their school identity cards without any fail, Gururaj added.