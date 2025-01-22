JEE Main 2025 begins: Key instructions for a hassle-free exam day

As the JEE Main 2025 examination commences today, candidates must stay well-prepared and adhere to the official guidelines to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

By following these essential instructions, you can avoid last-minute hurdles and focus solely on your performance. From carrying the right documents to following the prescribed dress code, paying attention to these details is crucial for a successful exam day.

Important instructions to keep in mind before the exam

Candidates taking the JEE Main 2025 must ensure they follow these guidelines at the exam centre to avoid any inconvenience:



- Arrive early: Reach the exam centre at least two hours before the reporting time to account for security checks and other formalities.

- Carry your admit card: Bring a printed copy of your JEE Main 2025 admit card for seamless entry.

- Valid Photo ID proof: Carry an original, government-issued ID like an Aadhaar card, voter ID, or passport for verification.

- Dress code compliance: Wear simple, comfortable clothing without metallic accessories. Avoid items like caps, scarves, or heavy jewellery.

- No prohibited items: Leave electronic gadgets (mobiles, calculators, and so on) and personal belongings at home. Carry only essential items like a transparent water bottle and permitted stationery.

- Verify exam slot: Confirm your exam shift and ensure you're present for the correct session.

- Follow invigilator instructions: Pay close attention to the instructions given by exam officials and adhere to them strictly.

- Stay composed and confident: Maintain a calm mindset and focus on one question at a time. Avoid unnecessary stress or distractions during the exam.



By keeping these points in mind, you can minimise disruptions and give your best effort during the JEE Main 2025 examination.