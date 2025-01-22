Indian Bank LBO result 2024 scorecard released: Download available on official website

The scorecard for the Indian Bank LBO Result 2024 is now available for download on the official website, https://indianbank.in. This was stated in a report by the Business Standard. Candidates who appeared for the online exam for Local Bank Officers can check their scores.



The scorecard will be accessible from January 20 to February 19, 2025. Follow the steps below to download your scorecard.

Indian Bank LBO result 2024: Steps to check your score

1. Visit the official website of Indian Bank at https://indianbank.in.

2. Click on the Recruitment link, which will open a new page.

3. Select the Indian Bank LBO Result 2024 Scorecard link to proceed.

4. Enter your login credentials and click on Submit.

5. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

6. Review your scores, download the scorecard, and save it.

7. Keep a printed copy for future reference.



Important points

- The written exam was conducted on October 10, 2024, and the maximum score was 200, with 155 questions to be completed in three hours.

- Results were announced on November 27, 2024, followed by interviews held from December 5 to December 7, 2024.

- Selected candidates will undergo a two-year probationary period upon joining.

- The registration process for the recruitment drive, which aims to fill 300 Local Bank Officer positions, was held from August 13 to September 2, 2024.



For further updates and details, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official Indian Bank website.