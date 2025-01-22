Expert committee formed to monitor AP private universities

The government has constituted an Expert Committee to monitor private universities in Andhra Pradesh for one year. The committee, composed of distinguished individuals from various fields, will provide recommendations to enhance the functioning of private universities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Dr Kotha Madhu Murthy will serve as the academic administrator of the committee. Endiya Partners Managing Director Sateesh Andra has been appointed as the expert in financial matters.

Visakhapatnam Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy former director Dr VSRK Prasad will contribute as an academic expert.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad Director Prof BS Murthy has been included as an expert in research, while industrialist Dr Kancherla Ravindranath, Founder of Global University Foundation, completes the panel.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session-I is set to begin on Wednesday across the country, including in Andhra Pradesh. Organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam will be held in 30 cities across the State, with nearly 1.5 lakh aspirants expected to appear.

The examination will run from January 22 to 30. The question papers attempted by candidates and the answer keys will be displayed from April 1 to 8.