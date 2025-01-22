Erode: Two schools receive hoax bomb threats

Another day, another hoax bomb news!

Bomb detection and disposal squad inspected the premises of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai in Erode district in Tamil Nadu today, Wednesday, January 22. According to a report by The Hindu, a bomb threat to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search by police personnel.



The threat email, which claimed that bombs were planted on the hospital premises, was noticed by staff at 10 am. Dean T Ravikumar informed District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, who alerted Superintendent of Police G Jawahar. Following this, the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and police personnel from Erode were deployed, and the entire premises were searched, stated Hindu.



TN bomb threats

Earlier, on January 21, a bomb threat to two schools in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district was found to be a hoax after a thorough investigation by the police. The threat, received via email at 11.54 am, claimed that bombs had been planted at two matriculation higher secondary schools operated by Bharathi Vidya Bhavan in Thindal and Therkkupallam, located seven kilometres from Erode.



The email warned that the bombs could explode at any moment. In response, school authorities immediately alerted the police, according to a report by India Today.

