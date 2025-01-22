BJP's Sankalp Patra 2: Promises to provide free education to needy students from KG to PG

Days after unveiling the first phase of Sankalp Patra, or the party's manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came up with the second phase on Tuesday, January 21.

The opposition party announced a slew of promises aimed at students and marginalised communities if it comes to power, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The manifesto, presented by senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur, included free education from Kindergarten (KG) to Postgraduation (PG), Rs 1,000 monthly stipend for students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, besides others.

The former union minister said that once the BJP forms the government in Delhi, it will address problems related to transportation, water, electricity, education, and healthcare.

"We will work to provide a better future and a better present for the people of Delhi. it will not make excuses like neighbouring states. With Modi's government at the centre and the Modi government in Delhi, we will work together," he said.

"When we form the government in Delhi, we will provide young people with Rs. 15,000 to help them prepare at better institutions. Additionally, we will cover their travel expenses, and application fees will also be reimbursed for up to two attempts. This is Modi Ji's guarantee, a promise that will be fulfilled. We announce the allocation of Rs 1,000 as a stipend under the Dr BR Ambedkar Stipend Scheme for Scheduled Tribe students studying in technical courses at ITI (Indian Institute fo Technology) and Skill Centers in Delhi," he said.

"We will establish an Auto-Taxi Welfare Board and provide life insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh for auto-taxi drivers. We will also offer scholarships for the children of auto-taxi drivers pursuing higher education. The BJP will offer concessions on auto and taxi insurance," the minister said.

"For our brothers and sisters from underprivileged backgrounds, houseworkers, and sanitation workers, we will establish a welfare board and offer them a life insurance benefit of Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh, along with scholarships for their children's higher education. The BJP government will also implement six months of paid maternity leave," he further added, according to the report by The New Indian Express.