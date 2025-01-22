APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2025 schedule released: Check dates and details here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the schedule for the Group 1 Services Mains Examination under Notification No 12/2023, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

The examination is slated to take place from May 3 to May 9, 2025. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam can now gear up for the descriptive-type mains examination, which will be conducted using a tablet-based question paper display.



Eligible candidates can view the official schedule on the APPSC website at http://psc.ap.gov.in.



According to the released timetable, Paper-I (General Essay), focusing on contemporary themes and issues of regional, national, and international significance, will be conducted on May 5, 2025. Meanwhile, Paper II, covering the History, Culture, and Geography of India and Andhra Pradesh, is scheduled for May 6, 2025.



Steps to download the APPSC Group 1 exam schedule 2025:

1. Visit the APPSC official website: http://psc.ap.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link “Web Note for Group-I Services – Notification No. 12/2023 – Main Examination Schedule – (Published on 21/01/2025)”.

3. The detailed schedule in PDF format will appear.

4. Download and save the document for future reference.



Candidates should also keep an eye on the official website for further updates, including the release of hall tickets.