West Bengal MCC postpones NEET-PG 2024 Round 3 counselling process

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has postponed the registration process for Round 3 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling 2024 process. Although it was set to begin today, January 21, now it has been deferred.

The revised dates are expected to be announced soon. “The Schedule Published on 16.01.2025 is temporarily postponed, please check counseling website frequently for further updates…," states the official notice.

Steps to apply for West Bengal NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling are:

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the PG Medical Counselling option

Step 3: Click on the PG registration link

Step 4: Fill out the form with the required details

Step 5: Download for future reference



According to News18, the important documents required for the WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 are:

NEET PG 2024 admit card and rank card

Four copies of recent passport-size photograph

Verified slip and seat allotment letter

Final MBBS or BDS mark sheet

MBBS, BDS degree certificate, or provisional degree certificate

Permanent registration certificate

Domicile certificate

PwD (Persons with Disabilities) certificate, if applicable

Other news

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for the third round of NEET PG Counselling 2024. According to the new schedule, the last date to register for Round 3 has been extended to January 22, 2025 (up to noon). The choice-filling and choice-locking process will take place from January 22 to 23. The seat allotment result will be declared on January 25.