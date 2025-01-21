West Bengal MCC postpones NEET-PG 2024 Round 3 counselling process

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has postponed the registration process for Round 3 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling 2024 process. Although it was set to begin today, January 21, now it has been deferred.
The revised dates are expected to be announced soon. “The Schedule Published on 16.01.2025 is temporarily postponed, please check counseling website frequently for further updates…," states the official notice.
Steps to apply for West Bengal NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling are:
Step 1: Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, select the PG Medical Counselling option
Step 3: Click on the PG registration link
Step 4: Fill out the form with the required details
Step 5: Download for future reference
According to News18, the important documents required for the WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 are:
NEET PG 2024 admit card and rank card
Four copies of recent passport-size photograph
Verified slip and seat allotment letter
Final MBBS or BDS mark sheet
MBBS, BDS degree certificate, or provisional degree certificate
Permanent registration certificate
Domicile certificate
PwD (Persons with Disabilities) certificate, if applicable
Other news
Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for the third round of NEET PG Counselling 2024. According to the new schedule, the last date to register for Round 3 has been extended to January 22, 2025 (up to noon). The choice-filling and choice-locking process will take place from January 22 to 23. The seat allotment result will be declared on January 25.