UP school holidays extended till January 25 in few districts

Due to cold waves and low temperatures, schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh remain closed. While authorities are closely monitoring the weather to make decisions about reopening, in some areas, the weather is still unfavourable, therefore holidays are extended until January 25, 2025, stated a report by Zee News.



According to the orders from District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh, all schools in Ayodhya for Classes up to V will remain closed until January 25, 2025. Students from Classes VI to VII must attend classes from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm. This order applies to aided, recognised, and schools of all boards.

IMD alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for stormy rain and dense fog on January 22 and 23, predicting colder days. Meanwhile, schools in Mirzapur are set to reopen tomorrow, January 22, 2025.



Earlier, the District Magistrate had ordered the closure of schools from nursery to Class VIII until January 21, 2025. However, teachers and staff were required to attend school between 10.00 am and 3.00 pm to handle administrative tasks.

Meanwhile, in other districts, schools have reopened, and students are returning to their classes as per the schedules provided by school administrations. The improving weather in some areas has allowed district magistrates to announce school reopenings.