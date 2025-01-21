Two schools in Tamil Nadu receive hoax bomb threats

A bomb threat to two schools in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district was found to be a hoax today, Tuesday, January 21, after a thorough investigation by the police. The threat, received via email at 11.54 am, claimed that bombs had been planted at two matriculations higher secondary schools operated by Bharathi Vidya Bhavan in Thindal and Therkkupallam, located seven kilometres from Erode.

The email warned that the bombs could explode at any moment. In response, school authorities immediately alerted the police, stated India Today.

Following the information, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, sniffer dogs, and additional police personnel rushed to the scene to conduct a comprehensive search of the premises.

The schools declared a holiday and sent all students home as a precaution. By 3.30 pm, the police had completed their search and confirmed that no explosives were found, declaring the bomb threat a hoax.



Similar incidents

This incident follows a similar scare on November 11, 2024, when Jaycees Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Moolapalayam, Erode, received a similar bomb threat. After investigation, it was discovered that three Class XI students had sent the email as a prank to secure a holiday. The students were dismissed for their actions.



The police are continuing their investigation into the current hoax threat.



To recall, in a similar incident in Bengaluru in October last year, a school received a bomb threat through an email saying five pipeline bombs had been planted on the school premises. The threat, sent to the Indian Public School in Bengaluru, later turned out to be a hoax as was made clear by a police investigation, stated India Today.