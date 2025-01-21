NIT Surathkal issues advisory after reports of food-borne illnesses among hostel students

In response to recent reports of vomiting and diarrhoea among hostel students, the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, has issued an advisory aimed at preventing further cases.

The advisory comes after multiple incidents of students falling ill after allegedly consuming food from the campus messes, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

To ensure the health and safety of students, the institute has decided to suspend the serving of non-vegetarian food in the messes, night canteens, and other food establishments for one week.

Additionally, students have been instructed to drink only boiled or filtered water, avoid consuming street food, particularly items like chaat and refrain from eating or ordering outside food until the situation normalises.

The move follows complaints about low-quality food being served in messes and responsible for the students' illnesses.

A parent also questioned why students would seek food outside if the mess food was indeed of good quality and added that, he has been sending nutritional supplements to his daughter to tide over the crisis.

However, Dr Chittaranjan Hegde, Dean of Students at NITK, attempted to address the issue, suggesting that the incidence of illness among a few students out of 7,000 is not uncommon and happens in any family, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

He also pointed out that external factors, such as students eating outside food, might be contributing to the problem.

Nevertheless, he reassured that the institute has implemented precautionary measures to avoid further incidents.

Sources said NITK Director, Prof Ravi B, has taken a more serious approach to the situation, initiating investigations to determine the root cause of the issue. Efforts are underway to examine whether the source of the illness lies in food, water, the mess, or the supply chain.

Water and stool samples have been sent for testing to identify any potential contaminants.

Additionally, the director has emphasised the importance of providing nutritious and high-quality food to the students as part of the institute's ongoing efforts to safeguard their health.