"Every letter student learns is a building block": Workshop held for SSLC Belagavi students

Highlighting the pivotal role of teachers in shaping students' lives, Ravi Bhajantri, City Education Officer, emphasised, "Every letter a student learns, is a precious building block that shapes their future."

Bhajantri was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of a one-day revitalization workshop for SSLC students, organised recently by the Urban Field Education Officers in collaboration with Prerana College, Belagavi, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Ramesh Hedgi, Belagavi Taluk Panchayat Education Officer, encouraged students to stay focused on their goals, saying, "Once students commit to learning, they should never look back and focus solely on achieving their objectives."

Padmanabha J, Lecturer from Sir MV College, Davangere and MS Venkatesh from GJC College, Hosakere guided the students as resource persons for Mathematics and Science in this revival programme.

IB Hiremath, Field Education Coordinator Officer, Rizwan Navagekar, SSLC Nodal Officer, Girish Dandannavar, Managing Director of Prerana College and others were present.

Approximately 600 students and teachers from 43 different schools across Belagavi city participated in the rejuvenation workshop. Lecturer Nisha Kadam welcomed and proposed a vote of thanks, according to the report by The New Indian Express.