CBSE issued notices to 29 schools; here's the list

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued show cause notice to 29 schools across the country for violating the rules and regulations of the board. Inspections were carried out in schools in Delhi on December 18 and in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on December 19, 2024.
An official notification issued by the board read, "Upon careful examination of the reports submitted by the inspection teams, it was observed that a majority of these schools had violated CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws. CBSE has taken serious note of these violations and has issued show-cause notices to all 29 schools involved. Each school has been provided with a copy of the respective inspection report and has been directed to submit their replies within 30 days," NDTV stated.
According to the board, the key violations identified include the following:
Enrollment irregularities
Instances of enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records, effectively endorsing “non-attending” enrollments.
Non-compliance with academic and infrastructural norms
Flouting CBSE guidelines for academic and infrastructural standards.
Hope Hall Foundation School Sector-VII Rk Puram Delhi
Jagriti Public School Ratiya Marg Sangam Vihar Delhi
Oxford Public School Opp.block-4 Nehru Nagar Delhi
J N Int School Jagdama Colony Vill Aali Delhi
Nav Gian Deep Public School Vijaya Enclave Palam Road Delhi
S D Memorial Vidya Mandir Mahavir Enclave Dwarka Delhi
Navyug Convent School Sainik Encl-2 Jharoda Delhi
C R Oasis Convent School Najafgarh Delhi
New Krishna Model Public School Rawata Delhi
Central Academy International School, Sect 10 Dwarka Delhi
Deen Bandhu Public School Delhi
Brahma Shakti Public School Delhi
Indraprastha Convent School Delhi
Richmond Global School Delhi
Glorious Public School Delhi
Aakash International School Delhi
Holy International School Delhi
Holy World School Arjun Park Ishwar Colony Najafgarh Delhi
Sri Chaitanya Techno School
Narayana Olympiad School Bengaluru, Karnataka
Raj English School Shivpurava Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Happy Model School, Kurahuan 323 Chittupur Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
St K C Memorial English School, Naveda Jalhupur Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Satyam International Boriya Gaurichak Patna, Bihar
Eklavya Educational Complex Palanga Patna, Bihar
Nirman High School Vastrapur Dashkroi Ahmedabad, Gujarat
The New Tulip International School, Bopal Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Modern Educational Academy Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
Intelligent Public School, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh