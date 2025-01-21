British Council announce GREAT scholarships 2025 for Indian students

The British Council, the United Kingdom's (UK) international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities has announced the GREAT Scholarships 2025, in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign.

The GREAT Scholarships offer students from India the opportunity to undertake postgraduate studies in the UK across various fields of study, stated a press release from the institute.

Offering 26 scholarships in India from UK universities across diverse subjects for students from across the country, each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course.

For the 2025 admissions cycle, scholarships are available across three primary categories:

- Twenty-one scholarships are offered for students pursuing diverse academic disciplines within core subjects

- Two scholarships are dedicated to those undertaking postgraduate studies in justice and law, focusing on legal and justice-oriented fields

- Additionally, three scholarships are available for aspiring leaders in science and technology, specifically within Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines

The UK is renowned for its high-quality education and globally respected universities, many of which consistently rank among the top in international rankings. Studying in the UK provides students with access to high-quality education and world-renowned universities.

The UK’s robust post-study work options further enhance employability, offering students the opportunity to gain valuable experience and boost their career prospects on an international scale.

Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director of Education India, British Council, said “The GREAT Scholarships provide an invaluable opportunity for Indian students to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK, opening doors to a wide range of disciplines such as Finance, Marketing, Business, Psychology, Design, Humanities, and Dance. Studying in the UK not only grants access to world-class education from renowned universities but also immerses students in diverse cultural experiences and global networks, preparing them to excel in their careers and thrive in a competitive global job market. This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering global education and empowering students to excel in their chosen fields.”

Jointly funded by the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign, the British Council, and participating UK higher education institutions, these scholarships underscore the UK’s commitment to furthering academic excellence and creating global opportunities for students, stated the press release from the institute.