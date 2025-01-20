Truly inspirational: Auto rickshaw driver's daughter secures 12th position in MP State Service 2022 Exam

Aysha Ansari, the daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver Muslim Ansari has secured the 12th rank in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission's (MPPSC) State Service Exam 2022, the results of which were declared on Saturday, January 18.

While Aysha, a native of Rewa district is set to get the post of deputy collector, Bhopal-resident Ashish Singh Chauhan, who is the son of a vegetable vendor too has reportedly cracked the same test and allotted the post of assistant director in the education department, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"A few years back, when my father was out for a morning walk near the Sainik School in our Rewa city, he saw the nameplates of the collector and deputy collector outside the bungalows of top administrative and police officials of the district. He told me that he nutured the dream that one day, his daughter also had a bungalow with the post collector written alongside her name. That one sentence became the motto of my life and I've finally fulfilled my father's desire by getting the 12th rank in the state service exam and will consequently get deputy collector's post alongside my name," Aysha said with a dazzling smile on her face.

Unable to control his emotions on daughter's success, "Even when I wasn't well, I drove the auto rickshaw to ensure that my daughter achieves soaring heights in her career. Neither me nor my wife are well-educated, but she didn't disappoint and kept studying on her own, finally to fulfill the dream," middle-aged auto rickshaw driver Muslim Ansari said.

While maintaining that she never went to any coaching but only focused on self-study, Aysha said that giving tuition to children also helped her.

"I didn't get selected in the 2021 exam, but was confident that I would crack the 2022 exams. My father has been my prime inspiration, who always supported me and asked me to ignore the taunts of the society that, 'Padh likh ke ladkiyan collector nahi ban jaayenge' (just by studying, girls cannot become collectors). Ignoring those taunts of society, I've done my parents, particularly my father, proud," Aysha said while celebrating her moment of success with family in Rewa city (545 km from Bhopal), according to the report by The New Indian Express.