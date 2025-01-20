Rajasthan school principal and teacher suspended after objectionable videos go viral

A video showing an inappropriate act between a school principal and a female teacher has gone viral on social media, causing widespread outrage, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

The incident occurred at a government school in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district. In response, the education department swiftly suspended both individuals involved, according to reports from Jagran.com.



The female teacher reportedly resides in a nearby village, while her husband works at a factory. Meanwhile, the principal, identified as Arvind Vyas, is married and a resident of Gangrar. Vyas is also known for his leadership roles, serving as the state president of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and previously holding positions such as state president and general secretary of the Rajasthan National Teachers' Union.



CCTV cameras installed amid growing suspicion

The incident came to light at the Government Higher Secondary School in Salera, located in Gangrar block. As per sources, the school staff installed CCTV cameras in the principal’s office after growing suspicious of his behaviour. The footage captured the principal and the female teacher in compromising situations.



Dozens of videos circulate online

Reports reveal that multiple videos, allegedly recorded on different occasions, have been leaked online. Following the widespread circulation, District Education Officer Rajendra Kumar Sharma took immediate action by suspending both individuals.



Outrage among local villagers

The incident has sparked anger among the local community. On Saturday, a large group of villagers submitted a memorandum to the local police station and the sub-divisional officer, demanding strict action, including the dismissal of the accused. Villagers expressed concerns that such incidents harm children’s futures and the school’s educational environment.