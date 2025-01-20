Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application process for 933 vacancies begins today

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has started the registration and application process for 933 vacancies for Sub Inspector and equivalent posts from January 20. Interested candidates can apply online at odishapolice.gov.in until February 10.



The 933 vacancies include:

- 609 for Sub-Inspector of Police

- 253 for Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed)

- 47 for Station Officer (Fire Service)

- 24 for Assistant Jailor



Candidates with disabilities are not eligible for any of these positions, according to the recruitment board. However, women and transgender candidates are eligible to apply for the Sub-Inspector of Police and Assistant Jailor posts only.



Applicants must be between 21 and 25 years of age as of January 1, 2024. Age relaxations include a five-year relaxation for SC, ST, SEBC, (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Socially and Economically Backward Classes) and women candidates, while ex-servicemen will get relaxation equivalent to their service duration. The most beneficial relaxation will be applied for candidates eligible under multiple categories.



Eligibility criteria

- Nationality: Indian citizens of good moral character and sound health.

- Language: Must be able to read, write, and speak Odia.

- Education: Bachelor’s degree for Sub-Inspector (SI) Police, SI Police (Armed), and Assistant Jailor posts.

- Science or Engineering degree for Station Officer (Fire Service).

Candidates with multiple living spouses or a criminal record are ineligible.



The selection process involves an OMR-based written exam followed by a qualifying Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). After the written exam, candidates equal to seven times the total number of vacancies will be shortlisted for PET/PST in merit order.