NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling: Registration closed, seat allotment on January 21

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially closed the registration process for Round 3 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 counselling, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Candidates had until noon on January 19 to register and until 3 pm on the same day to pay the required fee through the official website, mcc.nic.in. The registration window is now closed, and the seat allotment results are scheduled to be announced on January 21.



The choice-filling process for round three began on January 12, with the choice-locking phase starting at 4 pm on January 19 and concluding today (January 20) at 8 am, as per the revised MCC schedule.



In this round, the MCC has made significant changes to the seat matrix. A total of 23 seats have been withdrawn, including two post-MBBS Diplomate of National Board (DNB) General Surgery seats at Ruby General Hospital in Kolkata. Meanwhile, 12 new seats have been added to the counselling pool.



Under the revised eligibility criteria, general and EWS category candidates need to score a minimum of 15 percentile, while SC (Schedule Caste), ST (Schedule Tribe), OBC (Other Backward Class), and PwD (Person with Disability) category candidates require 10 percentile to participate.



The move by the National Medical Commission (NMC) aims to address the issue of vacant postgraduate medical seats nationwide. However, opinions remain divided. While some experts believe lowering the cut-off is a pragmatic step to reduce vacancies, others express concern that it might dilute the quality of medical education and training.