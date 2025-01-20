Manipur declares half-holiday to honor late MLA N Kayisii

The Manipur government has announced a half-holiday today for all schools, offices, and educational institutions, as stated in a report by India TV. This decision was made as a mark of respect for legislator N Kayisii, who passed away at the age of 58 after a prolonged illness.



Kayisii, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Tadubi constituency in the Senapati district, passed away on Saturday, January 18. In light of his demise, an official statement confirmed that government offices and educational institutions across the state will close from 1 pm today, January 20, 2025.



"The Governor of Manipur is pleased to declare a half-holiday on 20th January 2025 from 1 pm for all offices and educational institutions under the government of Manipur as a mark of respect to the memory of (Late) N. Kayisii," the official order stated. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also expressed his condolences on Kayisii’s passing.



Who was N Kayisii?

N Kayisii was a prominent political leader in Manipur, serving as the MLA for the Tadubi constituency. He was the state President of the National People’s Party (NPP) since March 2021 and held key portfolios, including Minister for the Tribal and Hill Areas Department and Fisheries, from 2017 to 2020. Kayisii first entered the Manipur Legislative Assembly in 2017 and was re-elected in 2022 as an NPP representative.



His contributions to Manipur’s development and advocacy for tribal welfare earned him widespread respect.