Love affairs between students prime factor behind suicides: Rajasthan Education Minister

Days after another student suicide in Kota, Rajasthan’s Education Minister Madan Dilawar, made a rather curious and controversial statement. Minister Dilawar, known for making provocative remarks, claimed that ‘love affairs’ between students are also a prime factor behind the student suicides that have rocked Kota in recent years.

Additionally, he advised parents to keep a close watch on their children’s activities to prevent them from going astray and taking the tragic step of dying by suicide. The minister's comment comes in a month when Kota has witnessed three student suicides, and the country's coaching hub is losing significant revenue due to the rising number of student suicides in recent years, stated The New Indian Express.



“In some cases of suicide, it has been seen that there is also an angle of a love affair. Therefore, parents should keep an eye on the daily activities of their children,” asserted Madan Dilawar as he advised parents to take care and closely monitor their children’s activities.

“Where are they going, what are they doing? Whether it is a son or a daughter, we do not take care. If we do not have control, children go in the wrong direction,” Dilawar remarked strongly.



Suicide city?

Despite various efforts in Kota, known as a coaching hub in the country, student suicides continue. Another coaching student died by suicide late on Friday night in Kota, January 17. This was the fourth case of a coaching student suicide in Kota this year. Given the rising trend of student suicides in recent years, Kota has started becoming infamous as the ‘Suicide City’ or ‘Death of Dreams,’ rather than being known as the Coaching City.