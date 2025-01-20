ICSI declares CSEET January 2025 results: Check details and steps to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2025 session, as stated in a report by India Today. Candidates can now access their results on the official website, icsi.edu, by entering their unique ID number and date of birth.



Key updates

Candidates are required to download their results online as ICSI has confirmed that no physical copies of the result-cum-marks sheet will be provided.



The CSEET January 2025 examination was conducted online using remote proctoring. This innovative approach allowed candidates to take the exam from their homes or other convenient locations using a laptop or desktop computer.



Steps to check CSEET January 2025 results

1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

2. Click on the CSEET January 2025 result link displayed on the homepage.

3. Enter your unique ID number and date of birth as login credentials.

4. Submit the details to view your result on the screen.

5. Download and save the result for future reference.



Passing criteria

To qualify, candidates must secure at least 40% in each paper (Papers 1, 2, 3, and 4) and 50% in aggregate. Notably, there is no negative marking in the examination.



Candidates are advised to check their results promptly and verify the accuracy of their details.