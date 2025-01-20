FMGE December 2024 results announced: Scorecards to be available from January 27

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the results for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2024 session, as stated in a report by The Telegraph.

Candidates can now access the results in PDF format on the NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) website. However, the results of seven candidates have been withheld owing to pending clarifications from the exam ethics committee.



How to check FMGE December 2024 results



1. Visit the official NBEMS website at https://natboard.edu.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link for ‘Foreign Medical Graduate Examination-December 2024.’

3. Open the PDF document containing the results.

4. Use the Ctrl+F function to search for your roll number.

5. Download and print the result for future reference.



The result PDF includes key details such as the candidate's roll number, application ID, scores, and qualifying status. No login credentials are required to access the PDF.



Scorecard and passing certificate details

Starting January 27, 2025, candidates can download their scorecards using their login credentials generated during the application process.



Passing certificates for qualified candidates will be issued in person after thoroughly verifying identity and credentials. Details regarding the schedule and process for obtaining the certificates will be updated on the NBEMS website.



The FMGE December 2024 exam, held on January 12, 2025, is a critical screening test for foreign medical graduates seeking to practice medicine in India.