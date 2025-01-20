Delhi: Man wanted in multiple exam fraud cases apprehended by cyber cell

The Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in multiple cheating cases in which he duped several people by promising to secure their children's selection in competitive exams, an official said today, January 20. Giving more details, police said the accused, Sanjeev Jha, who was also a proclaimed offender, was arrested by the cyber cell team of the crime branch.



"Jha was duping parents of students with false promises of guaranteed selection in competitive exams," said Additional Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain, a report by PTI stated.



The officer explained that Jha's modus operandi involved posing as a faculty member at the Defence Career Academy in Delhi Cantonment, claiming to have voluntarily retired from the Indian Army and served in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"Leveraging these false credentials, he lured parents into paying large sums, ranging between Rs 20 to 25 lakh, by promising to help their children secure guaranteed selection in the NDA and other government exams," said the officer.



The accused was already wanted in a case registered against him at Ranjeet Nagar Police Station. Additionally, he had been declared a proclaimed offender after absconding post-bail.



Acting on secret information received on January 18, the team identified Jha's hideout in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad. A team laid a trap and apprehended him, Sain said.



Accused background

Jha disclosed that financial hardships following his parents' demise pushed him into crime.

Despite having a BSc (Bachelor in Science) degree and working as a teacher, he turned to fraudulent schemes alongside his associates, exploiting the aspirations of families eager to secure a bright future for their children.



Jha admitted to duping multiple victims and revealed his efforts to evade arrest by going into hiding, said the Additional Commissioner of Police (CP).