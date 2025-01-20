CMAT 2025 admit card to be released today; exam scheduled for January 25

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 admit card today, January 25, on its official website http://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



The CMAT 2025 exam will be conducted on January 25 in two shifts — the first from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and the second from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The test will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.



Candidates must use their application number and date of birth to access and download the admit card. The document will contain crucial details, including the examination time, reporting time, exam centre address, and other important instructions.



Essential items to bring on exam day

Candidates appearing for the exam should carry the following:

- CMAT admit card along with a self-declaration form (undertaking).

- A simple transparent ballpoint pen.

- An additional passport-size photograph (to paste on the attendance sheet).

- A personal transparent water bottle.

- A valid ID proof.

- Sugar tablets or fruits (like a banana, apple, or orange) for diabetic candidates.



It’s important to note that the CMAT exam city slip, released earlier, is only for reference and does not need to be brought to the exam venue.



Steps to download CMAT admit card

1. Visit the official NTA website: exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

2. Click on the admit card download link.

3. Enter your application number and date of birth.

4. Log in and download the admit card.



In case of difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the document, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or email cmat@nta.ac.in for assistance.



The CMAT exam is a gateway for admission to management courses offered by institutions approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Post-exam, candidates need to apply separately to participating institutions, which will announce their cut-offs and selection processes, typically involving Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). Final admission will depend on performance in these stages.