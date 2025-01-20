Activists, students demand a national law against caste discrimination in educational institutions

A public convention under the banner of ‘People’s Movement for Rohith Act’ was held at St Joseph’s College of Law on Sunday, January 19.

The event brought together students and activists to demand a national law to address caste discrimination in higher educational institutions and prevent tragedies like the death of Rohith Vemula, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Rohith Vemula, a Dalit PhD scholar from Hyderabad Central University, died by suicide in 2016 allegedly after facing severe caste-based discrimination and institutional harassment. His death sparked nationwide protests and highlighted the deep-rooted biases faced by Dalit and Adivasi students in higher education.

The proposed ‘Rohith Act’ aims to address these issues, and ensure equitable access to education for marginalised communities.

Radhika Vemula, Rohith’s mother and an anti-caste activist, was the keynote speaker at the convention. Recalling her son as a sharp young man, she said, “Dalit students are institutionally discriminated against at every step of their education. I do not want any other mother to go through the pain I have endured. This fight is not just for justice, but to build anti-caste consciousness.”

She also expressed solidarity with Professor Gopal Das of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, who is currently fighting caste discrimination at his institute.

Mavalli Shankar, leader of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkar Vaada), criticised the Union Government, stating that it remains indifferent to struggles for basic rights.

“The communal agenda of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government is undermining scientific temperament and progressive laws. Despite past efforts to introduce bills like the anti-superstition law and reservations for children of inter-caste marriages, casteism continues to thrive in educational spaces. A law like the Rohith Act is essential to tackle these issues,” he said.

Writer and intellectual Vikas Mourya shared government data on the high suicide rates among SC/ST (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes) students in educational institutions. He criticised the systemic neglect of these issues, stating, “The history of higher education in India has been marked by Brahmanism and capitalism working together to exclude Dalit-Bahujan students. Even today, inequality and discrimination persist, depriving them of quality education.”

Speakers emphasised the need for a robust legal framework. They said that the current laws are inadequate to address covert caste practices and everyday discrimination faced by Dalit students, which often lead to dropout rates and even suicides. Specific legislation like the Rohith Act must provide both a support structure and strong measures against caste discrimination.