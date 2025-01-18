RG Kar Victim’s Mother Alleges ‘Half-Done’ Probe as Verdict Looms

A day before the Kolkata court’s verdict in the case, the victim’s parents in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, alleging that other culprits involved in the crime remain at large. Despite their concerns, they vowed to continue their fight for justice for their daughter.

Their daughter, referred to as Abhaya (name changed), was brutally raped and murdered on August 9, 2024, in a seminar hall on the college campus.

Speaking to PTI, the victim’s mother said, “Sanjay (Roy) is guilty, and tomorrow’s verdict will be against him. But what about other criminals who are still not caught? I can see them roaming freely. I have seen them loitering in the hospital. So, the investigation is half-done.” She added that while biological evidence had confirmed Roy’s guilt, she believed the authorities were protecting others who were complicit in the crime.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10 after police identified him using evidence found near the victim’s body. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case following Calcutta High Court orders, argued that Roy acted alone and sought capital punishment for him.

The victim’s mother, however, accused the administration of negligence and a lack of thoroughness in the investigation. “All the evidence was either lost or erased. A large number of people were present when (the then) Police Commissioner Vineet Goel visited the crime scene. It was looking like a fish market. Those seen at the crime scene must be punished,” she alleged.

The verdict in the case is expected to be delivered by additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das, marking a significant milestone in the quest for justice.