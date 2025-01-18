NMIMS MBA cut-off 2025 announced: Campus-wise NMAT cut-off details

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has officially released the NMAT (Narsee Monjee Aptitude Test) cut-offs for MBA (Masters of Business Administration) admissions for the 2025 academic session. Candidates aspiring to secure admission to NMIMS must meet the specified cut-offs to be eligible for the selection process.

The cut-offs, varying across NMIMS campuses, are based on the NMAT scores. For the flagship MBA programme at the Mumbai campus, the cutoff stands at 232. Other campuses, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, and Navi Mumbai, have slightly lower cut-offs, ranging between 210 to 220, depending on the programme and location.

NMAT, conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), is the gateway for MBA admissions at NMIMS. The university evaluates candidates based on their NMAT scores, academic performance, and performance in group discussions and personal interviews.

Candidates meeting the cut-offs are advised to check further admission steps on the official NMIMS portal. Aspirants are encouraged to stay updated for announcements regarding the next stages of the selection process.