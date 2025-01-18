Meet the Meghalaya Civil Service Exam topper of 2025!

Chingba Jimbe Ch Marak is this year's Meghalaya Civil Services (MCS) exam topper. Having reached the pinnacle of success via sheer tenacity, unwavering hard work, and a willingness to avoid life's distractions, her amazing story exemplifies the power of endurance and resilience.

She revealed the guiding thought that kept her going, in a candid interview just hours after the MCS results were out.

“Perseverance was my anchor. I stayed away from social life, confined myself to my books, and remained laser-focused on my goals. Success demands sacrifices, and I was ready to make them,” she told Hub News.

To recall, the Meghalaya Civil Service Junior Grade (Part B) exam results were declared yesterday, January 17.

Chingba is from the remote Dura Banda village in the Chokpot area in the South Garo Hills.

As the youngest of five siblings, she credits her parents, both schoolteachers, for instilling in her the ideals of education and discipline. Throughout her long voyage, her father, Semrongsing A Sangma, and mother, Joshilline Ch Marak provided unwavering support.

Her road was fraught with obstacles that would have disheartened many. In 2022, she passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Exam but failed to pass the Mains by 37 marks.

Undeterred, she stepped up her efforts, juggling her job as a Lower Division Assistant at the state Secretariat with her MCS exam preparations.

“I started preparing for Civil Services back in 2018 and took the UPSC exam six times. Every attempt taught me something new. Facing these trials sharpened my resolve and equipped me to handle the rigorous interview process,” Chingba revealed.

Her dedication paid off. She set a high standard for herself, aiming for a place in the top five — and ended up topping the exam.

During the personal interview, Chingba pleased the panel with her calm and thoughtful answers. When asked how she would handle conflicts in a hostile environment, she stated that stability and maintaining the rule of law were her top priorities.

“Dialogue is key. Reaching out to aggrieved groups and individuals is essential for resolving disputes amicably,” she explained.