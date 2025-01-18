Karnataka: Students, parents panic after black magic on school premises

Students and parents were worried after they found items used in black magic on school premises in Mududi village, located in Arsikere taluka of Hassan in Karnataka.

According to the villagers, the witchcraft was done on Wednesday and Thursday night, January 15 and 16, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The miscreants offered puja to the main door of Class IX with banana, tender coconut, lemon, turmeric and colour clothes. They also fixed holy thread around the door lock.

A tent-like structure using coconut leaves was formed behind the school and decorated with the same flowers. Even broken pumpkin and mud pot filled with sand, copper pieces, Kumkum and turmeric was found inside the structure.

The government high school has a total strength of 70 students.

Meanwhile, the upset headmaster lodged a complaint with the Arasikere rural police and urged them to arrest the miscreants immediately.

A source said most of the students remained absent on Friday, January 17.

The village head and parents also visited the school and urged the headmaster to take steps to find the reason for witchcraft on school premises, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Arasikere rural police visited the spot and recorded statements from the students and the teachers.