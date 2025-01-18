IIT Bombay: Seminar on “Garbhavigyan” triggers debate on pseudoscience

A seminar on Garbhavigyan, or the science of childbirth, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, has sparked controversy among students.

The institute's Sanskrit Cell scheduled the event today, January 18, which will feature an Ayurveda expert from Sanskruti Arya Gurukulam.

Critics have expressed worries about its scientific integrity and relevance at a major engineering college, according to a report by the Times of India.

A campus-wide email promoted the seminar, named Garbhavigyan, which will focus on issues influencing children's interior and external attributes.

Topics covered include ancestors' influence, mother and foetal health throughout pregnancy, mental and physical preparations for conception, and 'garbhasanskar' practices for a healthy pregnancy.

The email stated that the intended audience includes researchers, young adults, parents, and educators.

Expressing their disappointment, many students questioned the rationale behind conducting such events in a science and technology institute.

They noted that an earlier panel discussion on the Bhanwari Devi case, featuring human rights activist Kavita Srivastava and advocate Vrinda Grover, was rescheduled and held with a different set of speakers, raising concerns about the institute's priorities.

An official defended the programme, stating that Ayurveda is a traditional science worthy of discussion.

“It is not a politically sensitive issue and, therefore, did not require review by the institute’s committee. Garbha Vigyan means ‘systematic study of pregnancy’ and focuses on healthy pregnancy practices from Ayurveda,” the official explained.

They also stated that the gender cell's event was not cancelled and took place as scheduled.

The incident exposed a divide within the IIT Bombay community over the importance of traditional knowledge in modern education.

While the institute believes such conversations are valuable, other students contend that they should be conducted with the scientific rigour expected of a leading university.