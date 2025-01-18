CBSE notifies school principals about cross-verification of Class XII students' internal grades

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued important notice to school principals about uploading internal grades of students. In a notice dated January 16, the board has notified schools to upload and cross-verify the data to ensure the accuracy of grades.

Concerning this, the board said the portal for uploading internal grades will remain active from January 15 to February 14.

"The Board Examinations 2024-25 related activities are in full swing with most schools conducting the Practical/Project/Internal Assessment and uploading of marks for the same. In continuation of the same, the portal for uploading of Internal Grades will remain active w.e.f. 15th January, 2025 to 14th February, 2025 for Uploading the Internal Grades of Class XII candidates," the notice read.



"Once again, it is reiterated that while Awarding/Uploading the Marks of Practical/Internal Assessments/Project/Internal Grades, it would be the responsibility of the school to ensure that Marks/Grades Awarded/Uploaded are correct and Marks once Uploaded on the server will be final and No Correction will be allowed thereafter," the notice issued by the Controller of Examination Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj added.

CBSE started the practical exams/internal assessment/project for Classes X and XII for the session 2024-25 from January 1, 2025. The exams will be held until the stipulated time frame between January 1 to February 14, 2025, as stated by NDTV.



Earlier, CBSE noted that the assessment would be treated as null and void, if in case it is found that a school has conducted practicals by using some other external examiner not appointed by the CBSE.