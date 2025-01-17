XAT 2025 results OUT: Here’s how to check

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, has released the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 test.

Candidates who took the XAT can download their results on the official website, xatonline.in.

To check the results, applicants must provide their login credentials, which include their XAT ID and password. The examination was held on January 5, 2025.

Here is how candidates can download the XAT 2025 results:

Visit the official website, xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click the result link.

You'll be redirected to the login page.

Enter your XAT ID and password.

The results will appear on your screen.

Download the results and keep them for future reference.

The exam assesses candidates' abilities in verbal and logical reasoning, decision-making, quantitative ability, and general knowledge. The XAT exam is divided into two sections: Part I and Part II.

Part I consists of papers on Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA&LR), Decision Making (DM), and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA&DI).

Part II of the paper tests candidates' General Knowledge (GK).

The Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) segment has 26 questions, the Decision Making (DM) section has around 21 questions, and the Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) section has about 28 questions.