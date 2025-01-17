TGCHE plans major makeover of UG curriculum

The undergraduate curriculum is set for a major overhaul, with the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) initiating a revision to align it with global trends and market demands.

The TGCHE confirmed on Thursday, January 16, that the syllabus revision is underway. The council has formed subject-specific committees, led by its chairman and vice-chairman, to oversee the process. The implementation of the new syllabus is expected to happen soon.

A key focus of the revamp is to balance theoretical knowledge with practical skills, making students industry-ready and improving their employability, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The TGCHE outlined the main objectives of the new curriculum, which include integrating hands-on learning, developing key employability skills and equipping students with industry-aligned competencies to enhance global competitiveness.

To ensure inclusivity and collaboration, the TGCHE has invited proposals from various stakeholders, including academicians, industry experts, students, and policymakers.

Additionally, to provide practical exposure to students, the TGCHE is launching an internship programme for recent graduates and young professionals in higher education governance, policymaking and institutional management.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion and recommendations for exceptional performance.

The internship programme will adhere to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for research and internships, aiming to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world challenges.

The programme’s objectives include offering hands-on experience in policy-making, governance and project management, fostering innovative thinking, and preparing a skilled workforce to tackle contemporary challenges like digital transformation and sustainability.

More details are available on the official website: www.tgche.ac.in.

Areas for suggestions

* Integration of technology and digital transformation

* Curriculum revision for industry alignment

* Strengthening research and development

* Faculty development programmes

* Improving access and equity

* Promoting internships and skill development

* Entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem

* Establishing feedback mechanisms

* Enhancing infrastructure and quality