T-JUDA meets health minister to discuss stipends, scholarships, salary issues

A delegation of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) met the state Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha today, January 17, to discuss pending issues concerning stipends, scholarships and salaries.

According to the statement issued by the association, these representatives met the minister: Dr Rahul Kommu, Dr Isaac Newton, Dr Ashish Ankem Dr Deepankar Sheasam and Dr Ajay Kumar.

According to T-JUDA, the minister expressed concerns about the delay in disbursing stipends and assured immediate action to resolve the issue. Additionally, regarding the hike in stipends, the minister agreed to forward T-JUDA's representation to the health secretary for further consideration and action.

Further, the minister assured to investigate the matter of irregular disbursement of undergraduate scholarships and implement necessary measures to resolve the matter. Moreover, the association highlighted the delay in salary payments to Contract Assistant / Associate Professors which was acknowledged by the minister, and he guaranteed prompt action.

Stating that they would follow up on the assurances made, JUDA said an update on the action would be discussed during the next meeting.

"The meeting concluded with a positive note, with the Hon'ble Health Minister assuring to take immediate action on the issues discussed. The representatives of T-JUDA thanked the Minister for his time and assurance," T-JUDA said in its statement.