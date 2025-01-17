Singapore aims to build a semiconductor ecosystem in India: Prez Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Thursday, January 16, that Singapore and India are exploring opportunities to manufacture semiconductor chips in India. This was said during a ceremonial reception to mark the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Singapore is exploring new initiatives like manufacturing semiconductors and building a semiconductor ecosystem in India apart from participating in the creation of new generation of technological solutions, the city-state’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Thursday, January 16.

The visiting dignitary recounted his 2022 visit to India as the Senior Minister of Singapore when he toured Assam and announced that this time he is focusing on Odisha.

“We will never forget India was one of the first countries to recognise Singapore’s independence in 1965. It’s a natural partnership between a small country — Singapore — and a very large country — India. In a whole range of areas, our business relationships are thriving,” said President Shanmugaratnam highlighting that Singapore has been the “largest investor in India for many years now,” stated The Hindu.

Further, according to oneindia.com, the president is scheduled for a two-day visit to Odisha, beginning today, Friday, January 17. During his stay, he will visit the Konark Sun Temple, a vaccine manufacturing facility, and the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar.



This trip marks his first visit to the state before the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave on January 28 and 29.