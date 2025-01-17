NIACL Assistant 2024 Phase I Admit Card issued: How to check

The New India Assurance Company Ltd has released the NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2024 for Phase I.

Candidates who wish to take the Phase I test can obtain their admit card from the official NIACL website, newindia.co.in. The admission card will be accessible between January 16 and January 27, 2025. The phase 1 exam is set for January 27, 2025.

The selection process consists of online tests, including preliminary and main examinations.

Candidates who pass the Mains exam will be shortlisted for a regional language test before the final selection.

This recruiting effort intends to fill 500 Assistant roles in the organisation. The registration period commenced on December 17, 2024 and ended on January 1, 2025.

Candidates must follow these steps to download their admit cards: