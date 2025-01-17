“Embrace spirituality”: Viral IITian Baba’s solution for student suicides in Kota

Concerned about soaring suicide rates among students studying for competitive examinations in Kota, the viral Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Baba, Abhay Singh, feels the fundamental cause is the education system itself, according to an exclusive interview with the seer by Times of India.

According to Singh, the pressure cooker environment can be alleviated by not only revamping education but also incorporating spirituality to help children relax.

Hailing from Haryana's Jhajjar, Singh left a promising career in aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay in search of deeper meaning and truth. His unorthodox journey has taken social media by storm, particularly following his participation during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, where he was dubbed the IITian Baba, Economic Times reports

"I studied at IIT-Bombay for four years, but there was something missing. I got interested in arts and photography, and then ended up teaching physics at a coaching centre to clear the entrance test,” Singh told Times of India, reflecting on his experiences. His inclination towards spirituality led him to the harsh and chilly terrains of Dharmashala, Mussourie and Shimla, where he spent his time meditating.

“Education must be student-friendly, not a source of harassment. Only a transformation in the education system, coupled with spirituality, can prevent student suicides and depression,” he advised students and society, according to the Times of India.