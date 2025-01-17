Delhi HC directs DU to ensure issuance of date sheet at least 15 days prior to exams

The Delhi High Court has asked the Dean and Head of Delhi University's (DU) Faculty of Law to ensure that future date sheets are issued at least 15 days before the commencement of examinations. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma strongly urged the varsity's Dean of the Faculty of Law to take all administrative decisions, including the issuance of date sheets with due regard for the interests of students, stated LiveLaw.



Speaking on this, the court said, “There is no dispute that students must be given adequate notice before the commencement of examinations. Universities are expected to enforce rules strictly but also with compassion, recognising the students' welfare."

Additionally, it disposed of a plea moved by various students seeking quashing of the exam schedule for odd semester examinations of the Faculty of Law, issued on January 3.



The examinations for the LLB (Bachelor of Legislative Law) I, III and V semesters were directed to commence on January 6. However, a revised date sheet was subsequently issued after representations were made by the students.



It was the petitioners' case that the issuance of the revised date sheet at the eleventh hour, just three days before the commencement of the examinations, had led to practical difficulties for the students. Therefore, requests were made that the university devise a mechanism to address such situations in the interest of the student's welfare.

Refusing to interfere with the revised date sheet, the court said that it was reluctant to interfere with the administration of the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, stated LiveLaw.



“While the Court does not deem it appropriate at this stage to interfere with the revised date-sheet issued by the University of Delhi, it earnestly advises that the Dean and Head of the Faculty of Law to ensure that future date-sheets are issued at least 15 days before the examinations begin,” the court said.