Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, 2 others removed from US restrictive list

On Wednesday, January 15, the United States Bureau of Industry and Security removed the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and two other Indian research organisations from its restrictive list.

“The removal of Indian entities Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) will support US foreign policy objectives by reducing barriers to advanced energy cooperation, including joint research and development and science and technology cooperation, towards shared energy security needs and goals,” the bureau said in a statement, LiveMint reports.

Matthew Borman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration, stated, “The removal of the three Indian entities will enable closer cooperation between the United States and India to secure more resilient critical minerals and clean energy supply chains.”

It also stated that the removal of these Indian firms would benefit the growth of nuclear cooperation between the two nations. “With strengthened science and technology cooperation over the past several years that has benefitted both countries and their partner countries around the world," according to the Bureau.

In addition, the US Bureau has listed 11 additional entities under the People's Republic of China (PRC) for activities that are deemed detrimental to US national security and foreign policy objectives.