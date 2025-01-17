AP: Over 1,200 students to take part in 13th National School Chess Championship

As many as 1,239 students from 28 states in India will participate in the 13th National School Chess Championship-2025, scheduled to be held at Sri Prakash Synergy School in Peddapuram Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh from January 17 to 21, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Ahead of the event, Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili inspected all the arrangements at the school along with Joint Collector Rahul Meena, and officials from the Revenue Department, District Sports Authority, and police personnel on Thursday, January 16.

They inspected the indoor stadium at the school, arrangements for food, accommodation, toilets, and practice rooms, which will be available for the participants.

The District Collector explained that 200 chess arbiters and volunteers, and around 800 parents and guardians will be present during the five-day event. He instructed officials to ensure proper arrangements so that the students do not face any difficulties.

Former Municipal Chairman of Peddapuram Raja Suribabu Raja, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K Sriramani, District Sports Authority Development Officer Srinivas Kumar, Sri Prakash Synergy Director Vijay Prakash, Chennai Chief Arbiter Paul Arogyaraj, Peddapuram Chess Association President KVV Sharma and Secretary Suresh, were present during the inspection among other officials, stated the report by The New Indian Express.