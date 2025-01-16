"Teachers, parents should pay more attention to Class X students": Chikballapur DC PN Ravindra

Teachers and parents should pay more attention towards the students who are taking up the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Board Examination, the students who could not score more marks should be boosted with confidence and interaction with them will help them score more marks said Chikballapur Deputy Commissioner (DC) PN Ravindra.

While addressing in the preliminary meeting on the SSLC upcoming examination, the deputy commissioner said this is the third meeting, the two meeting which held have helped develop more ideas in taking the exam more purposefully and boosting confidence of the students, he said.

Compulsorily, the concerned teacher should arrange an interaction among the students who scored less marks and distinction marks, the interaction should be in the presence of the concerned teacher which will help bolster the confidence of the student who secured less marks and at the same time, more attention should be given to the students who are up to level, he said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Ravindra said it is the duty of the parents and teachers to boost the confidence of students, which is the need of the hour, confidence should be bolstered of the students who score less marks and more attention will help them to crack the examination with a good percentage.

Accordingly, every fifteen days, parents' meetings should be arranged, wherein they should be informed about the students, and the parents should be told that compulsorily, the student should work for three hours daily.

The Deputy Commissioner also said the Block Educational Officer and Nodal Officers should also visit the schools regularly and submit detail report to the Deputy Director of Public Instructions who, in turn, will submit the report in the next meeting he said.

He also lauded the ACC cement management for providing book Passing Package, this book should be circulated to the students which will help them, he said. Overall, the intention behind the meeting is that the students appear for examinations with confidence, he said.