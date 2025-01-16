SC stays arrest of ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 14 stayed the arrest of former probationary officer of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Puja Khedkar, who is accused of fraudulently appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam 2022.

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the UPSC in response to Puja Khedkar's request for anticipatory bail, and ordered that the protection remain in effect until the next hearing.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma remanded the case for further hearing on February 14 and directed that no coercive measures be employed against her, Hindustan Times reports.

Khedkar is accused of falsifying information in her UPSC Civil Services exam application in order to qualify for reservation benefits. She had denied all of the claims against her.

Previously, the Delhi High Court refused Khedkar's application for anticipatory bail, citing the existence of a strong prima facie case and adding that an investigation was required to uncover the "larger conspiracy" to manipulate the recruitment system.

“It's a classic example of fraud, not only with a constitutional body but also with society and the nation as a whole,” the bench said in its observations.