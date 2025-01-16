No IIT or NIT! Techie earns Rs 50 lakh and shares his journey on social media

A techie, Pradeep Kumar Saini, shared his inspiring professional journey on social media to motivate netizens. His Instagram post revealed how he failed to secure admission to prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) or the National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and instead graduated from a Tier II college.
Further, he recounted starting his career with a meagre-paying job, facing a three-month unemployment period during the pandemic, and ultimately rising to a position where he now earns over Rs 50 LPA.
Sharing his story on Instagram, Pradeep Kumar Saini's post from four days ago read, "My Journey so far!"
Key takeaways from his journey, according to Saini, are:
- Never give up
- Keep upskilling
- Work in different domains
- Learn from mistakes
- Continuously improve
- Track failures, success and lessons
According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his BTech from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he worked for various companies, including ShopClues, Paytm, and HealthKart, before joining Zee Entertainment Enterprises.