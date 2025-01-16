No IIT or NIT! Techie earns Rs 50 lakh and shares his journey on social media

A techie, Pradeep Kumar Saini, shared his inspiring professional journey on social media to motivate netizens. His Instagram post revealed how he failed to secure admission to prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) or the National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and instead graduated from a Tier II college.

Further, he recounted starting his career with a meagre-paying job, facing a three-month unemployment period during the pandemic, and ultimately rising to a position where he now earns over Rs 50 LPA.

Sharing his story on Instagram, Pradeep Kumar Saini's post from four days ago read, "My Journey so far!"