NEET-UG 2025 to be conducted in single shift, pen & paper mode

Earlier, the NTA asked aspirants to link their Aadhaar with a valid mobile number authentication. Applicants are also required to update their credentials in Aadhar, preferably as per their Class X Marksheet or Passing Certificate.

The NTA has been conducting NEET-UG since 2019 as a common entrance exam to undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS, BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), BSc Nursing and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy), as per the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

Last year, NEET-UG garnered controversy for alleged paper leaks and discrepancies in the exam, leading to widespread protests by aspirants, student groups, medical students and doctors across the country, who all demanded a “Re-NEET”.

When some aspirants approached the Supreme Court, a bench led by Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed no discrepancies in the exam.